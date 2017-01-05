Helping Transform Lives

Helping Transform Lives
One Person. One Job. One Community at a time.
A real solution to homelessness, poverty, and hunger.

Competent, capable people eager to overcome the issues that have made it hard for them to get a job. 

Provided with the tools, training, and support services they need for lasting employment in food service and the culinary arts.

Fueling world-class restaurants, cafes, catering and contract meal services that are enjoyed (and highly rated) by the entire community. 

Our Story

FareStart is a real solution to some of our society's most pressing challenges—homelessness, joblessness, poverty and hunger. Our model works because we are both an effective social service provider, and a thriving social enterprise. We help people transform their lives, create value for our community, and offer a way for everyone to play a role doing something that matters.

 

Job Training

Struggling to find stable employment, because you are in poverty, in recovery or formerly incarcerated? We can help you.

Learn More
Restaurants & Cafés

Visit our growing number of top rated restaurants and cafés and experience the power of our approach for yourself.

Dine with Us
Catering & Events

Our exquisite cuisine will make your event memorable; at one of our beautiful venues or your location.

Celebrate with Us
Catalyst Kitchens

We are leading a movement to help organizations that are fighting joblessness, poverty and hunger globally.

Learn More
Feeding the Community

Providing nutritious meals 365 days a year to our most vulnerable citizens in daycare centers, schools, shelters, and healthcare facilities.

Learn More
Get Involved

Our success depends on the whole community. Whether you are a company, foundation, community group, or individual, there’s a role for you.

Join Us

Featured

Guest Chef Matt Janke Thursday January 5

Every Thursday we offer a three course gourmet meal prepared by one of our region’s finest chefs, assisted by our students, for just $29.95 per person.

menu & reservations

Give the gift of transforming lives and building healthier communities. Visit our donate page to find out the many ways you can support FareStart this giving season.

Also

FareStart receives $32K from Whole Foods to support culinary job training

Read our 2015 Annual Report