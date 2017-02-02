Helping Transform Lives

One Person. One Job. One Community at a time.
A real solution to homelessness, poverty, and hunger.

Competent, capable people eager to overcome the issues that have made it hard for them to get a job. 

Provided with the tools, training, and support services they need for lasting employment in food service and the culinary arts.

Fueling world-class restaurants, cafes, catering and contract meal services that are enjoyed (and highly rated) by the entire community. 

Our Story

FareStart is a real solution to some of our society's most pressing challenges—homelessness, joblessness, poverty and hunger. Our model works because we are both an effective social service provider, and a thriving social enterprise. We help people transform their lives, create value for our community, and offer a way for everyone to play a role doing something that matters.

 

Job Training

Struggling to find stable employment, because you are in poverty, in recovery or formerly incarcerated? We can help you.

Restaurants & Cafés

Visit our growing number of top rated restaurants and cafés and experience the power of our approach for yourself.

Catering & Events

Our exquisite cuisine will make your event memorable; at one of our beautiful venues or your location.

Catalyst Kitchens

We are leading a movement to help organizations that are fighting joblessness, poverty and hunger globally.

Feeding the Community

Providing nutritious meals 365 days a year to our most vulnerable citizens in daycare centers, schools, shelters, and healthcare facilities.

Get Involved

Our success depends on the whole community. Whether you are a company, foundation, community group, or individual, there’s a role for you.

Guest Chef Matt Lewis Thursday February 2

Every Thursday we offer a three course gourmet meal prepared by one of our region’s finest chefs, assisted by our students, for just $29.95 per person.

FareStart turns 25 this year! Check out a timeline of FareStart's history.

FareStart receives $32K from Whole Foods to support culinary job training

Read our 2015 Annual Report