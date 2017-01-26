Helping Transform Lives
Competent, capable people eager to overcome the issues that have made it hard for them to get a job.
Provided with the tools, training, and support services they need for lasting employment in food service and the culinary arts.
Fueling world-class restaurants, cafes, catering and contract meal services that are enjoyed (and highly rated) by the entire community.
FareStart is a real solution to some of our society's most pressing challenges—homelessness, joblessness, poverty and hunger. Our model works because we are both an effective social service provider, and a thriving social enterprise. We help people transform their lives, create value for our community, and offer a way for everyone to play a role doing something that matters.
Struggling to find stable employment, because you are in poverty, in recovery or formerly incarcerated? We can help you.
Visit our growing number of top rated restaurants and cafés and experience the power of our approach for yourself.
Our exquisite cuisine will make your event memorable; at one of our beautiful venues or your location.
We are leading a movement to help organizations that are fighting joblessness, poverty and hunger globally.
Providing nutritious meals 365 days a year to our most vulnerable citizens in daycare centers, schools, shelters, and healthcare facilities.
Our success depends on the whole community. Whether you are a company, foundation, community group, or individual, there’s a role for you.
Every Thursday we offer a three course gourmet meal prepared by one of our region’s finest chefs, assisted by our students, for just $29.95 per person.
FareStart turns 25 this year! Check out a timeline of FareStart's history.
FareStart receives $32K from Whole Foods to support culinary job training